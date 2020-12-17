SCHEIHING, SHARON

SCHEIHING (Sander),



Sharon



Sharon (Sander) Scheihing age 90 of Eden Prairie, MN, passed away on December 11, 2020. Sharon was born April 4, 1930, to Walter and Garnet (Guilkey) Sander in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her only sibling was her devoted brother, Jerry Sander, who passed away in 2012. She was a graduate of Walnut Hills High School, the University of Cincinnati, and Northwestern University. She served her country in the US Air Force as a Physical Therapist, which was where she met and married her husband of 50 years, Theodore (Ted) Scheihing, who proceeded her in death in 2007.



She was blessed with outstanding mechanical ability and was passionate about sports, playing field hockey and basketball in college before becoming an accomplished bowler later in life and was a huge supporter of her grandkids' sports teams.



Sharon cherished family above all else, and was especially proud of her grandchildren. She is survived by her children John (Joanne) Scheihing and Cindy (Russ) Weybright, and was grandmother to 4, and great-grandmother to 3. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service, Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield.



The family wishes to thank Summit Place Senior Campus, Legacy Care Homes, and HealthPartners Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to your local Hospice or to HealthPartners Hospice of Minneapolis, MN.

