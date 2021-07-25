journal-news logo
SCHEIDWEILER, Ida M.

Age 87, of Riverside, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 20, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John and Mary (DeGregoria) Lala.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Scheidweiler Jr. and 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

She is survived by her brother, John Lala, Jr.; 6 children, Fred III (Rita) Scheidweiler, Mark (Betty) Scheidweiler, Denise

(David) Rash, Phillip (Stacy) Scheidweiler, Scott (Renee) Scheidweiler and Christopher (Angel) Scheidweiler; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous

nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Dayton. Ida owned her own monogramming and sewing business and

enjoyed crocheting and fishing. She loved children, especially the babies.

Per her wishes, Ida's family will have a private party to celebrate her life.

