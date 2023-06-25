Scheerschmidt, Robert O. "Rocky"



Scheerschmidt, Jr., Robert O. "Rocky", 68 of Springfield died June 22, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 15, 1955, the son of Robert O. and Eleonora J. Scheerschmidt, Sr. Rocky graduated from Springfield South High and JVS. He retired as a truck driver with 33 years of service with his last employer being Active USA, Chillicothe and Teamsters Local 654. In his spare time Rocky enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and NASCAR. He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. Survivors include his wife of 45 years Karen S. (Davis) Scherschmidt, whom he married June 29, 1978; children Sara Scheerschmidt and Kate (Lawrence) Kemp; brother Curtis M. (Tammy) Scheerschmidt; stepbrothers and stepsisters; grandchildren Brennen, Zaire, Monty, Madison Joyce and Lynnara and Emmalin Kemp; and many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Rocky will be Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with his stepbrother Rev. Dwight Ross officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





