SCHEEL, Ronald Keith

Age 64, of Springfield, OH, passed on Monday, March 14, 2022. Ron was born on June 2, 1957, to Bruce and Joyce (Lapham) Rice, in Syracuse, NY. He graduated from Pulaski High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service Ron moved to Cleveland, NY, where he started his long

career in the construction

industry. In 2010 he relocated to Springfield after meeting and marrying the love of his life Jacqueline Hilderbrand. Ron was a lifelong NASCAR fan and never missed an opportunity to watch a race. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Scheel; parents, Bruce and Joyce; sisters, Diane (Mick), Karen, Coleen, and

Arlene; step-daughters, Brooke Penwell and Dakota Whitaker; sister and brother-in-law Rhonda and Michael Smith; and

other extended family and friends.

Services private in the care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

