SCHAWE, Mary Jo



Mary Jo Schawe, born Mary Jo Murphy, daughter to Clarabelle and Clarence



Murphy, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Anderson, SC, on January 13, 2021.



Mary Jo was born on January 24, 1933, in Middletown, OH, but spent the majority of her life in Hamilton, OH. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1951 and married



Richard (Dick) Schawe on June 20, 1953. They later moved to Anderson, SC, in 1991 to be closer to family. Mary Jo was



preceded in death by her husband in 2007 after 54 years of marriage. She was an active member of the Philanthropic



Education Organization for women's education and St. Joseph Catholic Church. She played a mean game of bridge, gin



rummy, mahjong, and bunco where she was happy to win your quarters. She never met a stranger. Once she ran into you at the store or on the street, she was instantly your best friend. Her biggest joy was her family and her happiest was when she was at a family party.



Her family meant everything to her and her greatest joy in life was being mom, grandmother, and Gigi to her family. She is survived by her children, Maribeth McCumber (Ed), Rick Schawe (Sharon), Kristin Greenway (Tony) all of Anderson, SC, and Terry Schawe (Barbara) of Milford, OH; as well as her 8 grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew McCumber, Kate Ortiz and Jeff Schawe, Nick and Jack Greenway, Rick and Jenny Schawe, and 3 great-grandchildren, Addie Ortiz, Mac and Mills McCumber.



Friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. Following best pandemic protocol, the family may not be in attendance on Thursday. There will be a private family service at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 Cornelia Rd.,



Anderson, SC 29621.



A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting



www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com