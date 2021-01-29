SCHAPP, Betsy Ann



Betsy Ann Schapp, 84, of Montgomery, Ohio, passed away in her sleep on January 25, 2021. Betsy was born on September 1, 1936, and grew up in St. Louis. She led a rich life filled with family, music, education, art, and most importantly, her faith. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Ron, loving



mother to Ruth (Steve) Metsch,



Renee (Alan) Thurman, and R. Joel (Vicki) Schapp, and proud Grandma B to Kevin (Kristin) Thurman, Mark (Kelly) Thurman, Craig Metsch, Natalie Metsch and Brian Schapp. Music was an integral part of her life and in fact, is how she and Ron met. Over the years, they sang in many church and secular choirs, which even allowed them to travel the world. After raising her family, she returned to school and completed her



undergraduate degree begun at Washington University in St. Louis and finished at the University of Akron, graduating with a BFA. For many years thereafter, she applied her education in the business world as a technical illustrator. Betsy was a



talented artist who worked in many mediums and was an



especially accomplished quilter. Ron and Betsy's home served as a gallery, showcasing her many works. Betsy was an active supporter of her grandchildren as they grew up, always



interested in supporting and attending their many interests and activities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private, and a celebration of Betsy's life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for many to gather again. In lieu of



flowers, memorial contributions in Betsy's name can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7701 Kenwood Rd.,



Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home.



www.mrfh.com