SCHAFFER, Anna L.



Anna L. Schaffer, 96, of Monroe, died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Morgan County, Kentucky, on January 22, 1925, to parents, Thomas and Elzajane Conley. Anna devoted her time to making a wonderful home for her family. She will be greatly missed by her children, Karen (Neil) Hawkins, Ted Schaffer, Linda Pelfrey, Terry (Alma) Schaffer, Ray Stacy and Jr. Stacy; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jackie Lawson and Ellorie Stacy; her parents and eight siblings. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at



