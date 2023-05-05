Schaeffer, Robert B



Robert Schaeffer, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Robert was born in Brookville, OH on May 14, 1943 to the late Fred and Bettirose (Rohrig) Schaeffer. Robert was employed as a technician with Wiltel Communications for many years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Schaeffer. Robert is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty (Lakes) Schaeffer; his children, Tammy (Kevin) Rice, Robert (Doris) Schaeffer II, Melissa Dailey; grandchildren, Shiloh Rice, Cassandra Dailey, Sarah Dailey, Corrin Flannigan, Kenneth O'Brien; great grandchild, Emily Moore; children, Jack (Laura) Blake, Hershell (LaDonna) Lainhart, Karen (Mel) Barnes; grandchildren, Tricia Hackworth, Mikaela (Mike) Lovitt, Kris Henry, James Blake; great grandchildren, Jake (Meredith) Blake, Carson Henry, Cameron Henry, Trinity Jeffers, Caleb Henry, Savannah Henry William Hackworth; great great grandchildren, Jackson Blake, Georgia Rose Blake, Grace Noelle Henry; his brothers and sisters, Herb Schaeffer, Frank (Mary) Schaeffer, Virginia (Jerry) Williams. A visitation for Robert will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor James Setser officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.

