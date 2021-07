SCHAAF, Danny L.



Age 71, of Middletown, passed Monday, July 5, 2021. Visitation Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Entombment at Woodside Mausoleum. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home. His complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.