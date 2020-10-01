X

SCERRER, Kathy

SCHERRER, Kathy Ann Age 60, of Fairfield, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1959, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Brent and Wanda (nee Wilson) Hampton. On August 8, 1992, she married Gary Scherrer, he survives her. Kathy is also survived by her daughter, Carrie (Mike) Grisso; grandson, Connor Grisso; siblings, Michael Hampton and Connie Hampton; nieces and nephew, Jessica and Eri Hampton and Andrew Hampton; numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Funeral services will be held on Monday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with Brother Chuck Woodcock officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, to honor Kathy, please give memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

