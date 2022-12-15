SCEARCE, Larry

SCEARCE, Sr., Larry



Mitchell "Pappy"



Age 70 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for two days. He was born April 13, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when he was a child. He was employed as a construction worker at Hollon's Construction. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved being a dad and grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dillard and Maude (Dalton) Scearce; his wife Cynthia Ann "Sis" Scearce in 2004; one brother, Gary Wayne Scearce. He is survived by two children, Mitch (Danielle) Scearce and Stacie Montgomery (Danny Roberts); eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Phone: 513-422-4545. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website,



www.herr-riggs.com