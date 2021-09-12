SCEARCE, Kenneth "Kenny"



74, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born and raised in Franklin and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle. Kenny served in the United States Navy and retired from Monsanto. He was a lifelong Franklin Wild Cat Fan and spent many years as a flight instructor. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Katy; grandson, Gavin; sister, Sharon (Terry) Stewart; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bassie and Geraldine (Byrnes) Scearce; and his brother, Larry. A gathering will be held from 3 – 3:45 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Ave, Carlisle. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE



Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

