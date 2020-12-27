SCARPELLI, Maria Concetta



Age 73, of Centerville, OH, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Maria was born in Dayton, OH, on



November 2, 1947, to the late Goffredo and Lola (Milito)



Scarpelli. She is preceded in death by her sister Jane Wilhite who also passed in 2020. Maria was an administrative secretary at NCR, Standard Register, and Kodak. She later held various short-term positions prior to retiring. Maria is survived by her brother Alfred (Terri) Scarpelli, nephews Ryan (Jennifer) and Jeff Wilhite, nieces Julie (Matthew) Saco and Lisa



Scarpelli, great-nephews Brayden and Cooper Wilhite, greatnieces Leah and Charlotte Wilhite, and sister-in-law Kathy (Ronnie) Mason. Maria loved to be with and take care of her nieces and nephews, take family photos, and read. She always had a big smile, was always interested in how you were doing, and was always happy to help. She became a football fan later in life, becoming a huge fan of Springboro and Ohio State football. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on December 30 at St Anthony Church in Dayton, OH, with Rev. Greg



Konerman celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton which made her final days comfortable. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

