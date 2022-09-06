SCARPELLI,



Joseph Albert "Joe"



Age 93, of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Frank Pasquale and Roseanna (Fiorita) Scarpelli, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Concetta Maria "Tina" Scarpelli, brother Albert Scarpelli and sister-in-law Dolores "Dee" Scarpelli. Joe is survived by his four children, Frank and Mary Ann Scarpelli, John and Stacie Scarpelli, Thomas and Michelle Scarpelli, Teresa and James Hester; his sister Louisa and Philip Dreety; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cesare (Francesca) Mazzuca, Virginia (Cesare) Morrone, Alba (Marcello) Gemma; eight grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, Amelia and Randy Koon and their daughter, Alanna Moore, Giovanna Scarpelli, Isabella Scarpelli, Joseph "Joey" Hester, Marcus Scarpelli, Emma Hester, Ian Scarpelli, and Aaron Hester. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Joe graduated from the University of Dayton in 1950. He retired after 40 years as a chemist in research and development, specializing in microencapsulation, at NCR. Joe served in the United States Naval Reserve for 8 years. He was an avid photographer, UD Flyer Basketball and Cincinnati Reds fan, and had a deep love of music, especially classical music. He was a member of Emmanuel Catholic Church. He was a strong supporter of St. Vincent de Paul and countless other charities. Prayers will be said at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on ­­­­Thursday, September 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



