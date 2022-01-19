SCARPELLI, Dolores

SCARPELLI (Bayus), Dolores "Dee"



Dolores "Dee" Scarpelli (nee Bayus) passed away peacefully on January 16, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on July 5th, 1936, to Stephen and Margaret (Timer) Bayus. Dee was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and lived there for the majority of her life with stops in Michigan and Florida. She graduated from Julianne High School in 1954. In 1956 Dee married Albert Scarpelli, also from Dayton. They were married over 55 years when Al preceded her in death in 2012. She had a younger brother Stephen (Barbara) Bayus who also preceded her in death in 2018. Dee had four children, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren: Anthony (Joanie) Scarpelli of Grand Blanc, MI, with grandchildren Dominic (Ariel), Gino, and Marco (Maddie); Michael (Marianne) Scarpelli of Dayton, OH, with grandchildren David, Justin (Gretchen, and great-grandchildren Jackie, Dalton), Victor (Anne), and Brandon; Gina Scarpelli of Otisville, MI, with grandchildren Christine, Jordan, and Grant; James (Michele) of Avon, OH, with grandchildren Vincent, Andrea (Michael, and great-grandchild Emerson), and Julia.



Dee held various jobs in her lifetime. She was briefly a teacher, a unit clerk at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, worked for The March of Dimes, and ultimately retired as the office manager for Dr. L. Coriasso in Flint, Michigan. However, her most important profession was that of wife and mother. She was a dedicated stay at home mother for many years. Her children remember all the hours she spent supporting their activities and being hostess to all their friends at the Scarpelli house. She will always be remembered as a very good cook, and especially, a fantastic baker. Her Hungarian Christmas cookies were aways a special part of the Holidays.



Dee was well traveled in the U.S. and abroad. She went to Ireland with friends and visited ancestral Hungary with relatives. She and Al made numerous trips to Italy to visit family there. In 1976 they took their children there for the first time. Late in her life Dee would tell her children that she was most proud of how she and Al were able to provide for all the family vacations that they took when their children were growing up. In the mid 80's she fulfilled a lifelong dream of having a cabin on a lake in Michigan to continue to create and share memories with her family.



There will be a public Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH, on Saturday, January 22nd at 10:30a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory be made to Shriners Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

