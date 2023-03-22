Scarbrough, Michael



Michael Scarbrough, 70, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on December 1, 1952, the son of Blaine and Frankie (Cox) Scarbrough. He was a 1972 graduate of Northwestern High School and graduated from Diesel Mechanics Trade School in 1984. He was an employee of U-Haul for 35 years as a mechanic as was very proud of his work. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed playing pool with friends and going to the shooting range for skeet shooting. Mike is survived by his sister, Judy Earlene Hall of Springfield; sister in-law Kathy Scarbrough of Prosper, TX; nephew, Sam Mulkey Jr of Springfield; nieces, Lisa Scarbrough Isaacs and Kim Hardy (Mark) of TX; great nephews, Samuel Mulkey III, Kyle Isaacs, Connor Hardy, Caden Hardy and great nieces, Karli Mulkey and Kara Isaacs. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Gary Scarbrough; brothers in-law, Sam Mulkey Sr and Norm Hall; niece, Kim Mulkey and a very special friend, Marsha Bowen. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 24th at Glen Haven Cemetery Chapel with Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. The family is being served by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com



