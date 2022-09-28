SCARBOROUGH, Judith "Judy"



Age 83 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the River Oaks Alzheimer's Care Center. She was born on December 8, 1938, in West Carrollton, OH, the daughter of the late Harold Helfinstine and Susan Mary (Mains) Frazer. Mrs. Scarborough was a 1956 graduate of the West Carrollton High School. She was a member of the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, and a past member of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Lewis "Vern" Scarborough on Feb. 26, 2014, and by 2 brothers Thomas and Wilson Helfinstine. She is survived by her 3 loving sons Greg Scarborough and wife Kim, Dan Scarborough and wife Maria and Scott Scarborough, her sister Marcia Ketring and husband Joe, 7 grandchildren Brandon Scarborough and wife Laura, Katie Braun and husband Chris, Chris Scarborough and wife Margaret, Joel Scarborough, Charlie Scarborough, Evelyn Scarborough and Lillian Scarborough, 8 great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Alexis, Kayleigh, Liam, Addison, Bentleigh, Madalyn and Annabelle, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bryan Heil officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Friday at the church. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 or to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 201, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com.

