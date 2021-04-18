X

SCANDRICK, Patricia

SCANDRICK, Patricia A.

Age 69, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Patricia retired from WPAFB. She was preceded in death by her father, Ural Scandrick; and brother, William (Roger) Scandrick. Patricia is survived by her only daughter, Donna Scandrick; mother, Barbara Scandrick; sisters, Barbara

Almond and Clara Smith;

brother, Charles Scandrick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thanks to Pat Campbell. A memorial service will be 2pm Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


