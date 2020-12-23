SCAMBILIS, Estelle Helen



Age 78, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



December 19, 2020. She was born in Harvard, Illinois, on



July 8, 1942, to the late Peter and Bessie Trilikis (nee Xanos). She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Weber.



Estelle is survived by her



beloved husband of 58 years, Nicholas Scambilis; sons, Tom (Kim) Scambilis and Pete



(Susan) Scambilis; grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Alexis, and Lola; siblings, Maria (James) Nellas and George (Bella) Trilikis; best friends, Chuck and Amy Jo Jones; and a host of other family members and friends. Estelle was a master at Japanese flower arranging (Ikebana) and was a sweepstake winner. She was fantastic at cooking and would spoil her family, especially her sons. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Estelle to Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 10:00 am - 10:30 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by Celebration of Life at 10:30 am. Estelle will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory face mask order. Face masks must be worn in all public places.



