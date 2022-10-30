SCAGGS, Susan



Susan Scaggs, age 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Urbana, Ohio. She was born on March 11, 1945, in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Howard and Sadie (Burk) Hunt. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Scaggs, Sr.; daughter, Tammy Scaggs; brother, Roger and sister, Sib. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Melinda Scaggs and her fun-loving granddaughter, Hannah Scaggs. Susan previously worked at Tech II for many years. She loved painting and being outdoors, fiddling around the yard and feeding the wild animals. To say she was an avid Elvis fan is putting it mildly and the multiple trips to Graceland with her family will forever be cherished. Susan loved getting to know people, no matter how long it took. She would sit and ask questions about your life and was genuinely interested in the responses you would give. Her spunk and love for life will be forever missed by her family. No services will be held at this time and arrangements are in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



