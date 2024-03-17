Scaggs, Peggy

Scaggs (Roberts), Peggy Jo



Peggy Jo Scaggs, age 69, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Dayton on March 11, 2024. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Joy (Sanders) Roberts; her husband of 51 years, William on January 27, 2024; her brother, Michael Roberts; her in-laws, Robert and Barbara Scaggs; and niece, Jennifer Scaggs. During their many years of marriage, Peggy and William both enjoyed classic cars and also attending weekend cruise-ins. Peggy is survived by and sadly missed by her sister, Debbie and brother-in-law Gary Bradley; nephews, Scott Mathews, Rob Scaggs, Chester Perkins; brother-in-law, Robert and sister-in-law Debbie Scaggs; sister-in-law, Belinda Perkins; several great nieces and nephews; special close friends, Annette Near, Delores and Elmer Beard, Linda Collins, Pam and John Pyne; many other relatives and friends; and her two little fur babies, Daisy and Nettie. Anyone who truly knew Peggy would certainly agree she was one of God's most loving, giving, and helpful people ever to grace this earth. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



