SCACCHETTI, Reagan Terese



Age 10, of Springboro, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. Reagan was born on June 28, 2011, to Ray and Becca Scacchetti. She was a student at Five Points Elementary. She is survived by parents; sister, Rowan; grandparents, Rosemarie Scacchetti of Bellbrook, Anita Coleman of Waynesville, Dave (Carol) Coleman; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Special thanks to Dr. Charles Stevenson and the nursing staff of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and all the doctors, nurses, and care givers over the years. Family will greet friends 4-8PM on Monday, May 23, at ROUTSONG



FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral Service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Everyone loves you to the moon and back our Sweet Angel! In lieu of flowers, consider making contributions to the Research for Reagan Endowment Fund in care of The Dayton Foundation, Fund ID=8840,



Research for Reagan. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

