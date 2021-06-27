SAYLOR, Mary K.



"Kathy"



Age 78, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021. She was a devoted wife for over 55 years who loved traveling with the Panda Duck Society, volunteering at the St. Helen's festival, cheering on the Dayton Flyers



basketball team, baking the most amazing chocolate chip cookies, and spoiling her grandchildren and her grand puppies. She was an integral part of the Carroll High School Patriots Marching Band and Color Guard from 1988-1992 and she cherished her time with all the other parents, children, and staff members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Alice Losekamp and her spouse Randall K. Saylor. She is survived by her brother Tom Losekamp (and his spouse Sue), her brother Mike Losekamp (and his spouse Sharon), her sister Terri Losekamp, her brother Danny Losekamp and her children Randy Saylor (and his spouse Trina), Kelly Blizzard (and her spouse Aaron), and five grandchildren Lindsey Bellotti, Anna Bellotti, Meredith Saylor, Miles Blizzard, and Ella Blizzard. The family will greet friends from 5pm-7pm on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Newcomer



Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. The funeral mass will be held at St. Helen's Parish on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 am followed by Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Kettering, OH.

