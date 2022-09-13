SAYLOR, Anna M.



Anna M. Saylor, age 88, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born the daughter of Grant and Ella (Davis) Dooley on June 24, 1934, in North Lewisburg, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Glen Saylor; brother James; sister Garnet; daughter Karen Cochran; sons Glen Jones, and Lonnie Lee. Anna is survived by her sons James (Vicky) Jones, Lawrence (Linda) Dooley, & Voris Saylor; daughters Shirley Graham, Sharon Nickell, Linda (Danny) Chan, and Kathy Spradlin; 54 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews,and a host of friends. Anna was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, and cooking meals for her family. Over the last month she received comfort, care, and love from Sharon Nickell, Tosha Cochran, and Tiffany Hyland. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 11AM-12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service to celebrate Anna's life will begin at 12PM with Rev. Jim Britton Officiating. Interment to follow in the Newcomers Cemetery.




