SAXON, Garnet Marie Garnet Marie Saxon, 89, of Springfield, passed away September 15, 2020, at the OSU Medical Center. She was born February 17, 1931, in Gallia County, Ohio, the daughter of Asa and Grace (Martin) Johnson. Survivors include two children, Lewis David Saxon and Mary Ann Lucas; seven grandchildren, Angela Lynn Hopper, Dwayne Allan Bobo, Daniel Lee Gallimore, April Dawn Fulk, Elizabeth Ann Fulk, Rebecca Lynn Lucas, and Matthew Allen Lucas; five great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Shafer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Saxon; sisters, Betty Hiles and Doris Wisecarver; brother, Clifford Johnson; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Please wear a face mask. Burial will be held at 2:30 pm Monday at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Massieville, Ohio. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.


