SAVAGE, GREGORY

SAVAGE, MD, Gregory L.



Age 73 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 31, 1948, the son of Robert and Melba (Lang) Savage. On August 21, 1971, in St. Ann Church, he married his soulmate and love of his life, Mariann J. Suedkamp. Greg was a member of St. Peter in Chains Parish.



Greg was a Family Physician who received his undergraduate degree from Xavier University, his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati, and his residency training at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton. He then practiced for 40 years in Hamilton, Ohio. He treated multiple generations of patients and loved serving the community. After retirement, he became a Deputy Coroner of Butler County and continued to serve as President of the Hamilton Board of Health. Outside of work, Greg cherished spending time with his wife. He also treasured his time with his sons and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow.



Survivors include his wife, Mariann; two sons, Dr. Christopher Savage of Orlando, FL, and Jeffrey (Michelle) Savage of West Chester, OH; four grandchildren, Mackenzie and Matthew Savage, Jeffrey Jr. and Natalie Savage; a brother, Michael (Dianne) Savage; two sisters, Mary (Michael) Holt, and Marcia (Gregory) Rigling; and many loving nieces and nephews.



A private Mass will be held at the convenience of the family.



