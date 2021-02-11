SAUNDERS, Samuel M.



Age 52, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2021. He was born September 25, 1968, in Springfield, the son of Lowell and Carol (Williams) Saunders. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include one sister, Christina Saunders and three other siblings. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers and cards can be sent to his mother. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

