SAUNDERS, Enid N.



Age 92, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late John and Esther Anna (Rankin) Mendenhall. In addition to her parents, Enid is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Saunders as well as her brothers, Robert Mendenhall and Norman Geyer. Enid leaves behind to cherish her memory, nieces, Lauren (Lou) Vangieri and Mary (Oscar) Crum Jr.; nephews, Ron (Jep) Saunders and Steve (Elina) Saunders; dear friends Becky Boysel and Jeri Severt and all of her South Charleston United Methodist Church family. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and was a true example of a Godly woman. Always putting others before herself and looking out to help the next person in need. Enid very much enjoyed flower gardening and was a talented painting artist. She loved being active in the South Charleston community helping wherever she could and was part of the Heritage Commission. Her funeral will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston, beginning at 12:00 p.m. her visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until her service. Enid will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Robert at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to Enid's church in her honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



