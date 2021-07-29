SAUL, Lita B.



Lita Saul rejoined her beloved husband Irving on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. For 89 years and 359 days the world was a kinder, brighter and more joyous place because she was in it.



Lita had vast knowledge and a ceaseless hunger for more. She could name that classical music piece and its composer in three notes. She knew every possible 3 letter word, so heaven help you if you became her opponent in a game of Scrabble.



Lita taught music at Temple Israel religious school and for 30 years shared the melody of her soul with the residents and staff at Covenant House with monthly sing-alongs. She was the silent (well, not very silent) machinery that drove Irving I. Saul, Attorney at Law to the greatness that he achieved. Not only was she his partner in life, but she very naturally and gracefully assumed the role of his paralegal.



She is preceded in death by her true love, husband Irving, also by her beloved parents, Rose and Robert (Brownie) Brown and sister, Estelle Pearlstein. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Renkert and Sandra Saul, and granddaughters,



Amanda and Karley Holdeman, who remember her in every kind act and in laughter shared with loved ones.



Funeral service was held Friday, July 23, 2021, at David's Cemetery. Rabbi Judy Chessin of Temple Beth Or officiated.



Memorial contributions may be made to WDPR, Dayton's classical music station, or the organization of contributor's choice. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.

