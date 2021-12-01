journal-news logo
SAUERLAND, BEULAH

SAUERLAND,

Beulah Elizabeth

Age 94, of Oxford passed away on November 24, 2021. She was born on December 13, 1926, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Bertha (Boyle) McNally. On September 11, 1948, Beulah married the love of her life, Carl Sauerland, he preceded her in death on March 6, 1996.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Bowles, Ernest (Margaret) Sauerland, Beverly (Clarence) Blevins, and Patricia (Edward) Strecker; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and other numerous family and friends.

Beulah is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister-in-law, Joan Broshear.

Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Oratory, 405 US Hwy 52, Cedar Grove, IN 47016.

Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home and Reily Fire

Department.

