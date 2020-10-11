SAUER, Gilbert Frederick "Fred" 93, died peacefully October 7, 2020. Fred was born in Decatur, Illinois, the youngest of four sons to Rev Edwin Henry ("EH") and Laura Sauer (nee Waterman). Growing up during the Depression, raised on a small town pastor's livelihood, Fred learned the importance of hard work and making your own opportunities. His approach to challenges would earn him the nickname "Fearless." He was truly a Renaissance man, having a depth of knowledge on just about any topic, always seeking to expand his understanding and improving his skills. He could seemingly talk to anyone about anything. He pursued woodworking as a craft, and family members proudly display his many fine and masterful creations. The family also benefited from his love of restoring wrecked cars. A member of the so-called "Greatest Generation," Fred attempted to enlist in the Army Air Corp when he was just 16 years old. His less than perfect eyesight prevented his acceptance. Never one to be denied, he enlisted in the Navy when he turned 18 and served on the USS New Mexico in Pascagoula, MS. He would often quip that the Japanese surrendered shortly after learning of his enlistment. Shortly after graduating from the University of Illinois with both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Engineering, Fred married his first wife, Marjorie Francis Minthorn. Within a year, they moved to Middletown, where Fred began a 30 year career with Armco, followed by seven years as director of Mount Pleasant Retirement Home in Monroe. Together, Fred and Marge raised 4 children, instilling in them the same lessons he learned as a child. Faith was important to Fred, and he was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown and served as deacon, elder, and trustee during his 60+years of membership. Fred never knew a stranger; he took an interest in everyone and sought opportunities to expose his faith, not to impose it. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, EH and Laura Sauer, his three brothers, and his first wife, Marjorie. He is survived by his children: Martin (Elena) Sauer of Lancaster, PA; Thomas (Kim) of Germantown, TN; Mary (Greg) Noe of Cincinnati; and Jean Sauer of Chester Springs, PA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Stephanie Sauer of Breckenridge, CO; Jonathan Sauer of Denver, CO; Kate (Andrew) Leach of Panama City, Panama; and Scott (Katie) Sauer of Germantown, TN and his five great-grandchildren: Whit, Quinn, and Arden Sauer of Germantown, TN and Emma and Preston Leach of Panama. He is also survived by his second wife, Ruth (Swanson) Farrar Sauer, and her children: Ken (Helen) Farrar of Buena Vista, VA; Norm (Denise) Farrar of Colorado Springs, CO; Sally (Steve) Richmon of Tucson, AZ; and Carol (Roger) Calhoon of Redmon, WA, and five step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties (5940 Long Meadow Dr, Franklin, OH 45005). A family service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

