SAUCEDO, Wanda

Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, joined the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for two weeks. She was born May 23, 1942, in Hazard, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when she was an infant. Wanda was a loving wife, a mother of nine children and a grandmother, and loved her family very much. She also enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Eagles Aerie #528 and Women of the Moose #183. Preceding her in death were one daughter, Sara Smith and one grandson, Michael Saucedo. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Graciano "John" Saucedo, Sr.; Leroy Saucedo, Graciano Saucedo, Jr., Wanda Gayhart (Bill), Brenda Keith (Charlie), Bobby Saucedo (Teresa), Jay Saucedo (Susan), Myrtle Wells (Michael deceased), and Virginia Nesbitt (Jon); a loving grandmother to 31 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2:00 p.m. with Father John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-rigg.com.

