Satterwhite, Theodore

Satterwhite, Sr, Theodore



Born September 16, 1936, Theodore went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Norman Bradfield officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



