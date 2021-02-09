X

SATTERFIELD, CYNTHIA

SATTERFIELD (Martin), Cynthia Ann

Cynthia Ann (Martin) Satterfield, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 31, 2021. She was born January 15, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester and Frances (Mabra) Martin Sr. Cynthia had been employed

as a property manager in Cincinnati, Ohio. She enjoyed music, spending time with her family and laughter. She will always be remembered by how she understood and expressed love. Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Shane, Kenny, Derrick and Willie Satterfield; sisters, Shirley (Vernon) Artis, Deborah Davis, Dianna Martin; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Satterfield; brother, Chester (Chet) Martin Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, from 2:00-4:00 pm. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

