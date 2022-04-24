SARVEN, Rick L.



63, of Springfield, passed away April 21, 2022, in his home. He was born November 2, 1958, in Urbana, the son of Lawrence and Audrey (Cordial) Sarven. Rick worked for Miller's Lawn Care. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Chase Elliott. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Karen (Burn) Sarven; three children, Kyle Sarven, April Reeder, and Jerod Conkel (fiancée Mandy Emmons); brother, Larry (Cathy) Sarven; sister, Teresa (Rodger) Page; grandchildren, Cody, Mason, Matthew, and Miles; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Ellen Underhill and Doris Rehs, and by his parents. A celebration of Rick's life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

