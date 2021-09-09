SANFORD, Michele Lynn



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED.

