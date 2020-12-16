X

SANFORD, Eleanor

ajc.com

Obituaries

SANFORD,

Eleanor Katherine

Eleanor Katherine Sanford, age 74. Sunrise March 3, 1946, and Sunset December 7, 2020. Public Visitation 5-7:00pm

Friday, December 18, 2020,

Visitation 9:00am and Funeral 10:00am Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The SANFORD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North

2500 Cleveland Ave

Columbus, OH

43211

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.