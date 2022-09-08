SANDERS, William



84, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. He leaves behind a family to cherish his memory, including a loving wife; five children; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his four-legged companions, Mac, Bella, and Gracie.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 6:00pm, with Pastor Doug Surber officiating.

