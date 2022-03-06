SANDERS, Thurman Earl



Age 84, of Kettering, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at AustinTrace Health and



Rehabilitation. He was born May 2, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Elbert and Mary Sanders. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, June Fleck, Donna Zajovits, Dale Sanders, and Joan Meyers. Thurman is survived by his son, Jerry (Dawn) Sanders; daughter, Mary Sanders; former wife, Patricia Bowling; Jesse (Tori) Sturgill and Jerry (Melanie) Sturgill; great-grandchildren, Safira, Charlie, and Oliver; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Thurman was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked at NCR for many years, and retired from Kodak. Per Thurman's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

