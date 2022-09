SANDERS, Jean



It is with great sorrow that we announce that Jean Sanders (nee Rodgers) passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years Robert F. Sanders; daughters, Dr. Roxane Sanders, Lisa Sanders and Melanie Sanders; grandchildren Kellen, Kalla, Troy, Nicholas and Joshua; sister Yvonne Rodgers Baxter; and brother John Betts; and a host of family and friends. A celebration of Jean's life will be announced in the near future.