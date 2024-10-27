Sander, Frederick Thomas



Frederick Thomas Sander, 83, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Ohio Hospice on October 20, 2024. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on December 7, 1940 to Thomas and Dorothy Sander. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1958, he attended Miami University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Business, he began his 30-year career in purchasing at Armco Steel. On May 4, 1964, Fred married Anne Grine. Fred and Anne had two sons, Steven and Michael. After working in Houston, Texas for 6 years, the family transferred back to Ohio and settled in Monroe. After retiring from Armco as their Purchasing Manager, he worked an additional ten years at Franklin Boxboard. He was NAPM (National Association of Purchasing Managers) certified as well as a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC).



Fred was deeply involved in his community, and when he saw a need, he found a solution. His love of sports, and wanting to have opportunities for kids in Monroe, prompted him to start SAY soccer, which continues to thrive in the community. In similar fashion, he restarted Cub Scouts in Monroe by serving as Cubmaster. While his son was in high school, Fred was the announcer for soccer matches and basketball games. He served as a Board Member for the Middletown YMCA and the Middletown Jaycees. He was elected to the Board of Trustees at Mount Pleasant Retirement Village, serving on many committees. He also was actively involved with Takoda Trails, the facility where his son Michael resides, serving as Treasurer of their advocacy group.



One of the areas where he made the most impact was serving as President of the Todd Junior Tennis Program for 25 years. He channeled his love for tennis and his business acumen into a program that introduces tennis to youth. It continues to be a very successful community program.



His passions were tennis, pickleball, and golf. He had a knack for organizing and used it to create golf and tennis gatherings, which cultivated lifelong friendships. Upon retirement, he and his wife spent over ten winters in Venice, Florida where they met many new friends and made lasting relationships.



He was a member of Forest Hills Country Club, Middletown Tennis Club, Wildwood Golf Club, and First United Methodist Church in Middletown.



Fred never knew a stranger. He had an infectious personality and made a positive impact on all who he met. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne, his son Steve (Becca) of Middletown, grandsons Ethan and Jackson, and son Michael, who resides at Takoda Trails in Fairfield, Ohio.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Nov 1, 2024 at the Chapel at Mount Pleasant Retirement Village, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe. Visitation will begin at 11:00, and the service will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Wildwood Country Club, 601 Aberdeen Drive, Middletown.



In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if donations in Fred's name could be made to Friends of Takoda Trails.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com