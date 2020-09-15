SANDBERG, Margaret Ann Margaret Ann Sandberg, 78, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Margaret, a native Minnesotan, was born in Rush City, and graduated from Duluth East High School, and the University of Minnesota, where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in sociology and psychology. She was employed as a social worker and then attended the University of Michigan, where she earned a Masters Degree in Public Health. After receiving her degrees, Margaret's key positions included: Planner at the Metropolitan Health Board (St. Paul, Minnesota); Director of Community Development at the Minnesota Department of Health; Assistant Commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Human Services; Executive Director at Franklin County Children Services in Columbus, Ohio; and Assistant Superintendent of Health & Community Services at Dayton Public Schools, in Dayton, Ohio. She demonstrated her continuing commitment to education by serving as a field placement instructor at the University of Minnesota then School of Social Work, as an adjunct professor at the University School of Public Health, and served on the Board of Directors of the University Of Minnesota Hospital. Margaret's commitment to public service was reflected in the positions she held and also by the awards she received. Those awards included: 1998, Certified Social Work Manager, National Network for Social Work Managers; 1992 Public Official of the Year, National Association of Social Workers, Ohio Chapter, State Award; 1992 Public Official of the Year, National Association of Social Workers, Ohio Chapter, Region Five; 1990 Exemplar Award, National Network for Social Work Managers, Inc.; 1978 President, Minnesota Association of Public Health; and 1977 President, Minnesota Chapter of National Association of Social Workers. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, B. Robert Lewis, DVM (Minnesota State Senator from January 2, 1973, until his death, April 25, 1979); and her parents, Kenneth Sandberg and Gretchen Lundquist. Margaret is survived by step-children, B. Robert Lewis, Jr., and Stacy Lewis; and also by her half-brother, Steven Lundquist (Bibi); nephews, Derek Lundquist (Sarah) and David Lundquist; and great-nephew, Owen Lundquist, and several cousins. She also leaves behind beloved friends, especially her cousin, Paula Stenlund, who helped her deal with the many challenges she faced as a consequence of several chronic medical conditions. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. Margaret will be interred at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Messages of sympathy and support or to share a special memory with Margaret's family, may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com

