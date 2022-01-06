Sampson, Lucille

SAMPSON (Petersen),



Lucille



Age 94 of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 3rd, 2022, after a brief stay at Carlisle Manor. She was born Nov. 19th, 1927, and resided in the Carlisle/Middletown area most of her life. She was a homemaker and later became the Secretary for Dr. Cliff



Sampson's medical practice and Carlisle School Cafeteria worker.



She is preceded in death by parents Jens and Marina Petersen, husband Cliff "Doc" Sampson, son Bruce Sampson, 2 sisters Dorothy Koch and Marian Renken, 1 brother Don Petersen.



She is survived by daughter Dianne (Kenny) Spears, 2 grandsons Ryan (Ali Manning) Spears, Mathew (Rachael) Spears, 2 great-grandchildren Isaac and Joanna Spears, brother-in-law Mel Renken and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Germantown, Ohio, Jan. 15th with a 10:30 visitation and an 11:00 service.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Middletown.

