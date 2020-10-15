SAMPSON-JONES, Mazie Valentine Age 92 formerly of Heidelberg, MS, transitioned peacefully October 6, 2020, at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehab Center. She was the first born and only daughter to the late Plummer and Lurline Sampson on February 14, 1928, in Sandersville, MS. She was married to the love of her life the late Amos Jones, Sr., in 1973 until his passing in 2002. She attended Oak Park High School in Laurel, MS. Mazie was employed by Wayne Farms and retired with 42 years of exemplary service as the company's first black female Quality Control Inspector. Mazie was preceded in death by first born son, James Russell Thomas; parents, Plummer and Lurline Sampson; loving brothers, Wiley R. Sampson, Dr. Plummer A. Sampson, Jr., Rev. Dr. Therman C. Sampson, Sr., and Ezell U. Sampson; granddaughter, Kasi R. Payton; grandson, Anthony (Tony) Thomas and step son, David Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Sonya (Michael) Eggleton, Claude (Carolyn) Thomas, Charles (Teresa) Thomas, Perry (Billie) Thomas, Donald (Bonnie) Payton, Deloris (Michael) Bryant, Linda Thomas and Amos Jones, Jr. Affectionately known as Mama Dear to 34 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Beloved brothers, James C. Sampson, Clarence J. Sampson (Mary Jo), and Dr. Charles L. Sampson (Joy), and a host of family and friends. Services will be held October 16, 2020, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends at 10am, funeral at 11am, Pastor Therman C. Sampson, II officiating. Final interment Dayton National Cemetery. Special thanks to Brunner 4 nursing staff and Bella Care Hospice. Due to COVID-19 MASKS REQUIRED, distance seating and active PPE stations available. Services entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH. Services streamed live via Zoom.com Meeting ID: 669 459 5839 Passcode: 1928. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

