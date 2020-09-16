X

SAMPLES, JOSHUA

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SAMPLES, Joshua E. Joshua E. Samples of Mooresville, NC, passed away on September 1, 2020, at the age of 55. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joshua's honor to the kids' school at the following link http://tinyurl. com/joshuasamples or by mail Community School of Davidson 404 Armour St. Davidson, NC 28036. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.