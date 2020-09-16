SAMPLES, Joshua E. Joshua E. Samples of Mooresville, NC, passed away on September 1, 2020, at the age of 55. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joshua's honor to the kids' school at the following link http://tinyurl. com/joshuasamples or by mail Community School of Davidson 404 Armour St. Davidson, NC 28036. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

