SALYERS, Johnny H.

Johnny H. Salyers, born on November 5th, 1963, and passed away on July 20th, 2021, at home. He was surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his children Megan, Tyler, and Levi Salyers. His grandchildren Charlea, Syaris, River, Keira, and Leviathan Salyers. His mother Inez Miller and his

sister Tina Brown. He will be missed by many more who love him. His children are having a celebration of life on Sunday, July 25th, 2021, at Noon, at 240 N. Shaffer Street.

