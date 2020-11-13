SALYER, Raymond E.



Age 87 of Springfield, OH, passed away on November 11, 2020. Raymond was born



December 31, 1932, to the late Millard and Martha McKenzie Salyer in Johnson County,



Kentucky. Along with his



parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet (Conley) Salyer, and sisters; Paulene Klontz, Irene



Stapleton, and Mable Teach. He is survived by his sons; Tony Salyer and David Wren (Cheryl), daughter, Lisa Lannon (Dustin), sisters; Anna Jewell Blair and Geneva Stambough, grandchildren; Karina (Ryan), Logan, Lariah, David, Jalissa, and Seven, and great-grandchild, Leroy. In his freetime,



Raymond liked to fish and work on cars. He served in the



United States Army and worked at Navistar, where he later



retired. Raymond will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



