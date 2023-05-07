Salyer, Elza Hager



Elza Hager Salyer, 88, of Springfield, passed away April 25, 2023 at Good Shepherd Village. He was born December 14, 1934 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of Elzie and Sophia (Kirk) Salyer. Mr. Salyer was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was the owner of Salyer Frame and Body Shop and Burnett Road Auto Sales for many years. He enjoyed fishing and bowling, loved Nascar and Indy car racing, and was a big car lover. Survivors include three children, Belinda (Mitchell) Williams, Elza James Salyer, and Joy (Augustin) Nolasco; grandchildren, Russell (Christy) Williams III, Rob (Ally) Allison, and Tayler Bailey; great-grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Brooke Norton, Liam, Jason, and Owen Allison; sister, Patricia "Gayle" Salyer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Salyer on December 9, 2020; siblings, Geraldine Johnson, Lucille Hackworth, Delores Smith, Freda DeNinno, Mary Vaughn, Paula Joan Jones, Charles Salyer, and Robert Salyer; and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 2-3 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

