SALYER, Clara E.



Smith Bush



Clara E. Smith Bush Salyer, 88, of Middletown, died on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Combs, Kentucky on October 7, 1932, to parents, James and Margaret (Mundy) Smith and then grew up in Ezel, Kentucky. Clara devoted her time to making a loving home for her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Wayne Salyer; sons, Steve Bush &



Phillip Bush; daughters, Virginia (Joseph) McKenzie & Lisa (Randy) Moore; step-sons, Greg (Jeannie) Salyer, Tom Salyer & Mick (Sheila) Salyer; sister, Charlotte Burrows; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Bush; son, David Michael Bush; parents; sisters,



Ina Smith, Wanda Campbell, Gladys Wooten & Edna Lane; and brothers, Clayton Smith, Clarence Smith, Jack Smith, Bobby Smith. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Rev. Mick Salyer



officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks are required for those attending. Burial will be at Butler County



Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Funeral Service will be streamed on the Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home YouTube page.

