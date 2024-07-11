Saluke, William



SALUKE, William Mark, of Dayton, OH, 98, died peacefully with loving family present, on July 3, 2024, after a short illness. Bill was born in Huntington, IN on August 25, 1925 to William and Katherine (Smeltzley) Saluke. He graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School and Huntington Catholic High School in Huntington, IN. Following high school Bill served as a cadet in the Navy Air Corp. Bill married Mary Helen Karst, also of Huntington, IN, in September 1948. They moved to Dayton, OH in 1957 where Bill began his research career with NCR and completed his chemistry degree at the University of Dayton. He eventually retired from Standard Register Company in 1990. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Helen, and his brothers and sisters and their spouses Mary and Max Hoch, Robert Saluke, Don and Ann Saluke, Marilyn and Francis Gnau, and Carolyn Ruppert. Also preceded in death by his in-laws John Karst, Rob and Juanita Karst, Tom and Janet Karst, and Phil and Jackie Karst. Bill is survived by his ten children: Bill (Marian Woeste), John (Vita Walker, de-ceased), Jim (Barb Kemna), Mike (Julie Gay), Dr. Ann Saluke (Don Yelton). Helen, Joe (Julie Stemley), Pat (Deb Malone), Dr. Julia Saluke, Dr Rose Ebel (Jack), as well as 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his brother-in-law David Ruppert, numerous nieces and nephews, and the loving resident community and staff at St Leonard's. Bill had been an active member at St Mary Catholic Church, Dayton, since 1957, where he served as a choir member, Deacon, and a member of the St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Bill was ordained to the permanent Diaconate of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in 1976 and served the St Mary parish community for his entire career. Bill participated in numerous community, school, and church activities over the years. He enjoyed spending time with family, singing, traveling, playing cards and reading, until macular degeneration slowed him down. After Mary Helen's death in 2018, Bill moved to the St Leonard Assisted Living community where he lived until his final illness. Visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home at 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, from 4-8 PM on Friday, July 12. At 8PM the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be said. There will be an additional visitation at St Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St, Dayton at 9 AM on Saturday, July 13 immediately preceding his Mass of Christian burial at 10AM. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary Catholic Church in Dayton for the Side Step and Ramp Repair Fund or to St Mary St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



